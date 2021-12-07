WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Russia's Novatek Chief Financial Officer Mark Gyetvay pleaded not guilty to all counts against him of the superseding indictment, the US District Court for the middle District of Florida said on Tuesday.

"Defendant pled not guilty to all counts of the superseding indictment," the court said in a filing.

The next status conference in the case will take place on December 16, the document said.

"Case currently set for the January 2022 trial term," the document added.

The US authorities arrested Gyetvay on September 23 on tax evasion charges related to $93 million he had saved in offshore accounts. The Justice Department alleges that Gyetvay was engaged in a scheme to defraud the US government by failing to disclose and pay taxes on those assets.