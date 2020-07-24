Novatek has shipped the first cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Yamal project to Japan via the Northern Sea Route aboard the Arc 7 ice-class LNG tanker, the Russian energy giant said in a statement on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Novatek has shipped the first cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Yamal project to Japan via the Northern Sea Route aboard the Arc 7 ice-class LNG tanker, the Russian energy giant said in a statement on Friday.

"The LNG cargo was delivered by the LNG tanker 'Vladimir Rusanov' under a spot contract and unloaded at the Ohgishima LNG Terminal in Japan in accordance with the contract's delivery schedule. This LNG cargo is the Company's first successful experience of entering and unloading an Arc 7 ice-class LNG tanker in a Japanese port, which allows the Company to increase the volume of LNG supplies to this country," the statement read.

The upcoming launch of a transshipment terminal in Russia's Kamchatka will expand the company's opportunities to deliver LNG to the whole Asia-Pacific region, according to Novatek's First Deputy Chairman of the Management board Lev Feodosyev.

The Yamal LNG project envisions building infrastructure to produce, liquefy and ship natural gas from the Yuzhno-Tambeyskoye field located in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area. The project was created as a joint venture of Novatek, the main shareholder, Total, the China National Petroleum Corporation and the Silk Road Fund.

The project has already built three production lines with an annual capacity of 5.5 million tonnes of LNG each. A fourth line with a capacity of 1 million tonnes per year is under construction and expected to be finalized in the third quarter of 2020.