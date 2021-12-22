Russia's Novatek and Germany's Uniper have signed a long-term deal on supplies of 1.2 million tonnes of ammonia per year from the Obsk plant, the Russian company said on Wednesday

"Novatek ... and Uniper SE ...

have signed an agreement on the basic conditions for the long-term supply of low-carbon ammonia with a volume of up to 1.2 million tons per year, mainly to the German market ... The product price will be determined in relation to the corresponding European and world reference quotations," Novatek said in a statement.