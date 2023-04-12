Russian energy company Novatek said on Wednesday that in the first quarter of 2023 it increased LNG exports by 60% year-on-year to 2.97 billion cubic meters, while the sales of natural gas increased by 5.2% year-on-year to 23.33 billion cubic meters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Russian energy company Novatek said on Wednesday that in the first quarter of 2023 it increased LNG exports by 60% year-on-year to 2.97 billion cubic meters, while the sales of natural gas increased by 5.2% year-on-year to 23.33 billion cubic meters.

The volume of gas sales in Russia during this period amounted to 19.36 billion cubic meters, remaining almost unchanged compared to the same period last year, according to the company.

Novatek's gas production in the first quarter of 2023 increased by 1.2% year-on-year and amounted to 20.88 billion cubic meters, the production of liquid hydrocarbons increased by 4.3% to 3.08 million tons, the company said.