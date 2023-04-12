Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Russia's Novatek Increases International LNG Sales In Q1 By 60% To 2.97Bcm

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Russia's Novatek Increases International LNG Sales in Q1 by 60% to 2.97Bcm

Russian energy company Novatek said on Wednesday that in the first quarter of 2023 it increased LNG exports by 60% year-on-year to 2.97 billion cubic meters, while the sales of natural gas increased by 5.2% year-on-year to 23.33 billion cubic meters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Russian energy company Novatek said on Wednesday that in the first quarter of 2023 it increased LNG exports by 60% year-on-year to 2.97 billion cubic meters, while the sales of natural gas increased by 5.2% year-on-year to 23.33 billion cubic meters.

The volume of gas sales in Russia during this period amounted to 19.36 billion cubic meters, remaining almost unchanged compared to the same period last year, according to the company.

Novatek's gas production in the first quarter of 2023 increased by 1.2% year-on-year and amounted to 20.88 billion cubic meters, the production of liquid hydrocarbons increased by 4.3% to 3.08 million tons, the company said.

Related Topics

Exports Russia Company Same Gas Billion Million

Recent Stories

China supports all plans conducive to political se ..

China supports all plans conducive to political settlement of Afghan issue

7 minutes ago
 Dummar hands over keys of 15 ambulances to DHO in ..

Dummar hands over keys of 15 ambulances to DHO in Ziarat

7 minutes ago
 Sharjah Finance Department announces it will pay g ..

Sharjah Finance Department announces it will pay government employees salaries o ..

22 minutes ago
 Russia Has Own Unique Solutions for Defending Itse ..

Russia Has Own Unique Solutions for Defending Itself, Space Exploration - Putin

7 minutes ago
 Azerbaijani President Calls Deadly Border Incident ..

Azerbaijani President Calls Deadly Border Incident Armenian Provocation

15 minutes ago
 EU Cannot Confirm Veracity of Footage of Ukrainian ..

EU Cannot Confirm Veracity of Footage of Ukrainian Soldier's Violent Death - Spo ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.