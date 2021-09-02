UrduPoint.com

Russia's Novatek, Japan's Economy Ministry Agree To Cooperate On Ammonia, Hydrogen

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 10:40 AM

Russia's Novatek, Japan's Economy Ministry Agree to Cooperate on Ammonia, Hydrogen

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Russia's gas producer Novatek and Japan's economy ministry signed on Thursday a memorandum of cooperation to support projects for production and sale of ammonia and hydrogen.

"As part of today's Eastern Economic Forum, in the presence of the Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation Nikolai Shulginov and the Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan Hiroshi Kajiyama, NOVATEK and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation on ammonia, hydrogen and carbon capture, utilization and storage," Novatek said in a statement.

The parties intend to provide bilateral support for projects in producing and marketing of ammonia and hydrogen, as well as technologies for carbon capturing and storing in the two countries.

They also intend to exchange information and research, and to implement pilot projects and provide state support for developing decarbonization policies.

"One of the most important elements of our strategy is to reduce our carbon footprint, which allows us to increase the competitiveness and market attractiveness of the Company's products in the context of the energy transition ... The Memorandum expands inter-governmental support for our climate projects that is of great importance for the successful implementation of NOVATEK's strategic plans to further increase LNG production while correspondingly reducing our carbon footprint," Novatek chief Leonid Mikhelson noted.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Company Sale Japan Gas Market Industry

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador to France presents copy of her cred ..

UAE Ambassador to France presents copy of her credentials

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd September 2021

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Uzbek President ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Uzbek President on Independence Day

10 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid reviews final preparations for ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews final preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai with one mont ..

10 hours ago
 Raising healthy generations begins with complete a ..

Raising healthy generations begins with complete awareness of the benefits of br ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.