VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Russia's gas producer Novatek and Japan's economy ministry signed on Thursday a memorandum of cooperation to support projects for production and sale of ammonia and hydrogen.

"As part of today's Eastern Economic Forum, in the presence of the Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation Nikolai Shulginov and the Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan Hiroshi Kajiyama, NOVATEK and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation on ammonia, hydrogen and carbon capture, utilization and storage," Novatek said in a statement.

The parties intend to provide bilateral support for projects in producing and marketing of ammonia and hydrogen, as well as technologies for carbon capturing and storing in the two countries.

They also intend to exchange information and research, and to implement pilot projects and provide state support for developing decarbonization policies.

"One of the most important elements of our strategy is to reduce our carbon footprint, which allows us to increase the competitiveness and market attractiveness of the Company's products in the context of the energy transition ... The Memorandum expands inter-governmental support for our climate projects that is of great importance for the successful implementation of NOVATEK's strategic plans to further increase LNG production while correspondingly reducing our carbon footprint," Novatek chief Leonid Mikhelson noted.