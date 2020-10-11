UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Novatek Planning To Build CO2 Storage Project In Yamal - Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 07:30 PM

Russia's Novatek Planning to Build CO2 Storage Project in Yamal - Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2020) Private Russian energy company Novatek intends to implement a CO2 storage project on the country's northwestern Yamal Peninsula, chairman of management board Leonid Mikhelson said on Sunday.

"This year we have committed to reach additional strategic environmental targets by 2030.

One such commitment is the CO2 subsurface storage project that we are planning to implement in Yamal," Mikhelson said in a video message to the LNG Producer-Consumer Conference 2020.

In his address, the executive also pointed to significant delays to final investment decisions on LNG projects across the world in 2020, which, he warns, may lead to LNG prices surging in the next several years.

Related Topics

World Russia Company Lead May Sunday 2020

Recent Stories

UAE sends second medical aid shipment to Tajikista ..

17 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 6 businesses and warns 1 for v ..

46 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed promotes Dr. Hamdan Al Mazrouei

47 minutes ago

Initiative by ‘Mother of the UAE’ restores eye ..

2 hours ago

DFM collaborates with 14 companies as &#039;Launch ..

2 hours ago

Colombia joins World Logistics Passport

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.