MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2020) Private Russian energy company Novatek intends to implement a CO2 storage project on the country's northwestern Yamal Peninsula, chairman of management board Leonid Mikhelson said on Sunday.

"This year we have committed to reach additional strategic environmental targets by 2030.

One such commitment is the CO2 subsurface storage project that we are planning to implement in Yamal," Mikhelson said in a video message to the LNG Producer-Consumer Conference 2020.

In his address, the executive also pointed to significant delays to final investment decisions on LNG projects across the world in 2020, which, he warns, may lead to LNG prices surging in the next several years.