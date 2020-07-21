UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Novatek Says Does Not Change Plans For Key Arctic Projects Despite Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 10:57 PM

Russia's Novatek Says Does Not Change Plans for Key Arctic Projects Despite Pandemic

Russian gas major Novatek confirms the planned dates for the commissioning of its projects in the Arctic, in particular Arctic LNG 2 plant on Gydan Peninsula and LNG transloading terminals in Kamchatka and Murmansk, only the pace of production ramp-up for Obsky LNG project may be adjusted, the company told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Russian gas major Novatek confirms the planned dates for the commissioning of its projects in the Arctic, in particular Arctic LNG 2 plant on Gydan Peninsula and LNG transloading terminals in Kamchatka and Murmansk, only the pace of production ramp-up for Obsky LNG project may be adjusted, the company told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Plenipotentiary Presidential Representative in the Far Eastern Federal District Yuri Trutnev said that there were no massive revisions of plans for the work of companies in the Arctic due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Novatek could see some shift.

The company itself noted that the Russian government was working to update the current plans of companies related to ensuring cargo transportation via as part of the development of the Northern Sea Route.

"In this regard, Novatek confirms the planned launch dates for Arctic LNG 2 project in 2023, as well as the commissioning of transloading facilities in Murmansk and Kamchatka. The rate of production increase, in particular, for Obsky LNG project, can be adjusted based on the economic situation. The schedule for the implementation of projects, for which investment decisions have already been made, remain unchanged," the company said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Company Murmansk May Gas Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al Ihsan Charity Association spends AED30 million ..

46 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwai ..

1 hour ago

GMIS holds virtual panel on cybersecurity

1 hour ago

UAE President congratulated by Brazilian leader on ..

1 hour ago

IFarm, Palm Co. win &#039;The CovHack Virtual Inno ..

1 hour ago

ADDED set to implement first phase of remote work ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.