(@FahadShabbir)

Russian gas major Novatek confirms the planned dates for the commissioning of its projects in the Arctic, in particular Arctic LNG 2 plant on Gydan Peninsula and LNG transloading terminals in Kamchatka and Murmansk, only the pace of production ramp-up for Obsky LNG project may be adjusted, the company told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Russian gas major Novatek confirms the planned dates for the commissioning of its projects in the Arctic, in particular Arctic LNG 2 plant on Gydan Peninsula and LNG transloading terminals in Kamchatka and Murmansk, only the pace of production ramp-up for Obsky LNG project may be adjusted, the company told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Plenipotentiary Presidential Representative in the Far Eastern Federal District Yuri Trutnev said that there were no massive revisions of plans for the work of companies in the Arctic due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Novatek could see some shift.

The company itself noted that the Russian government was working to update the current plans of companies related to ensuring cargo transportation via as part of the development of the Northern Sea Route.

"In this regard, Novatek confirms the planned launch dates for Arctic LNG 2 project in 2023, as well as the commissioning of transloading facilities in Murmansk and Kamchatka. The rate of production increase, in particular, for Obsky LNG project, can be adjusted based on the economic situation. The schedule for the implementation of projects, for which investment decisions have already been made, remain unchanged," the company said.