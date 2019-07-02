(@FahadShabbir)

BELOKAMENKA (Murmansk region) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Russian independent natural gas producer Novatek is ready, if there is a corresponding request, to consider LNG supplies for fulfilling energy giant Gazprom's contracts with EU consumers if transit through Ukraine is halted, Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson told reporters Tuesday.

"The issue was not raised, but I thought about it," Mikhelson responded to the question whether Novatek was ready to supply LNG to Gazprom to fulfill contracts with European consumers in the event gas transit from Russia through Ukraine stopped from 2020.

"If there is a request from Gazprom, we will consider it. It's very important for the country... not to interrupt those contracts signed by Gazprom with the European consumer," he said.