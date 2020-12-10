UrduPoint.com
Russia's Novatek Says Signed Deal With Siemens Energy To Decarbonize LNG Production

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 05:17 PM

Russia's Novatek Says Signed Deal With Siemens Energy to Decarbonize LNG Production

Russian energy company Novatek said Thursday it had signed an agreement with Siemens Energy to decarbonize production of the liquefied natural gas (LNG)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Russian energy company Novatek said Thursday it had signed an agreement with Siemens Energy to decarbonize production of the liquefied natural gas (LNG).

"Today, PAO NOVATEK ("NOVATEK" and/or the "Company") and Siemens Energy signed a Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement ("Agreement").

According to the Agreement, the Parties intend to jointly develop and implement high-tech solutions to produce LNG, electricity, hydrogen and other products to maintain sustainable development initiatives and achieve the Parties' goals to reduce their carbon footprint and increase environmental efficiency," Novatek said in a press release.

Novatek and Siemens Energy will work on replacing natural gas, which is used to produce electricity and LNG, with carbon-neutral hydrogen.

