Russia's Novosibirsk Region To Host Technological Development Forum From September 18-20

Russia's Novosibirsk Region to Host Technological Development Forum From September 18-20

NOVOSIBIRSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) International Forum of Technological Development Technoprom-2019 will be held from September 18-20 in Russia's Novosibirsk Region, local authorities said Tuesday.

"Technoprom-2019 will be held in the Novosibirsk Region from September 18-20 ... The draft business program of the 7th international technological development forum Technoprom is currently in the process of forming and under expert discussion. The key topic of the upcoming forum has already been set as 'Science of the New Era: Transformation Technologies,'" the regional authorities said in a statement.

The forum's business program will include dozens of events dedicated to technology policy, science and technologies, leadership and partnership, growth areas, financial models, and innovations in medicine and education.

Technoprom-2019 will also feature several exhibitions.

According to the Novosibirsk authorities, the event will mainly target Russia's top business managers; business representatives from the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States and Asia-Pacific region; heads of Russian and foreign investment funds; representatives of Russian state corporations; Federal executive bodies; and sub-federal units' executive bodies.

Technoprom-2018 took place from August 27-29, also in Novosibirsk. That year, more than 7,800 people from 19 countries attended the event and 49 agreements were signed. The forum's main aim is to bring together leading scientists, venture investors and development institutions.

More Stories From World

