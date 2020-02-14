MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Washington's sanctions against Russia's rocket design bureau NPO Mashinostroyeniya will not affect its operation and are seen as unfair competition, the press secretary of the bureau's general director told Sputnik on Friday, soon after new restrictions were imposed.

This is already the fourth package of US restrictions, as the company was hit with sanctions in 2014, 2015 and 2016, Anton Degtyarev said, adding that US has long been closely following NPO Mashinostroyeniya's operation due to its unusual and efficient decisions.

"We certainly see these sanctions as unfair competition in the global market of weapons and high space technologies.

However, this is not a direct threat to our corporation's work," Degtyarev said.

The press secretary added that any restrictions were not constructive and did not bring any benefit to any party.

"Abandoning or easing sanctions is a purely political matter, and it is up to politicians to decide ... In our work, we always focus on the objectively existing situation, so we have reorganized our work in some areas to reduce the difficulties caused by sanctions to a minimum," Degtyarev added.