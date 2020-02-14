UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's NPO Mashinostroyeniya Says US Sanctions Will Not Affect Design Bureau Operation

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 01:40 PM

Russia's NPO Mashinostroyeniya Says US Sanctions Will Not Affect Design Bureau Operation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Washington's sanctions against Russia's rocket design bureau NPO Mashinostroyeniya will not affect its operation and are seen as unfair competition, the press secretary of the bureau's general director told Sputnik on Friday, soon after new restrictions were imposed.

This is already the fourth package of US restrictions, as the company was hit with sanctions in 2014, 2015 and 2016, Anton Degtyarev said, adding that US has long been closely following NPO Mashinostroyeniya's operation due to its unusual and efficient decisions.

"We certainly see these sanctions as unfair competition in the global market of weapons and high space technologies.

However, this is not a direct threat to our corporation's work," Degtyarev said.

The press secretary added that any restrictions were not constructive and did not bring any benefit to any party.

"Abandoning or easing sanctions is a purely political matter, and it is up to politicians to decide ... In our work, we always focus on the objectively existing situation, so we have reorganized our work in some areas to reduce the difficulties caused by sanctions to a minimum," Degtyarev added.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Company 2016 2015 Market NPO

Recent Stories

IMF asks Pakistan to cut down reliance on China

14 minutes ago

Japan to Enhance Measures to Identify, Treat Coron ..

27 minutes ago

China Successfully Prevented Global Spread of Nove ..

27 minutes ago

President Erdogan offers full support for Pakistan ..

42 minutes ago

IS Financier Raising Almost $4Mln for Terrorists D ..

31 minutes ago

Editorial: Students’ future must be paramount

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.