Russia's NTV Broadcaster Reporters Detained In Turkey Have No Accreditation - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Russia's NTV Broadcaster Reporters Detained in Turkey Have No Accreditation - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Journalists from Russian NTV television station who were detained in Turkey did not possess necessary accreditation and appeared to be filming video footage without obtaining required permission, a source from the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"As far as I know, these journalists did not have accreditation and conducted footage without the permission," the source said.

NTV press service said on Friday that its reporter Alexey Petrushko and cameraman Ivan Malyshkin of its Tsentral'noe Televidenie tv program were detained in Turkey and contact with them was lost. The Russian Foreign Ministry and Russia's consulate general in Turkey are making effort to clear things up and find the Russian citizens, NTV added.

