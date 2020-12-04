MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Russian broadcaster NTV said on Friday that the author and the cameraman of its Tsentral'noe Televidenie (Central tv) program were detained in Turkey and contact with them was lost.

"In the morning of December 3, author Alexey Petrushko and cameraman Ivan Malyshkin told the editorial office that they were detained by the police in ... Istanbul's suburbs.

Connection was interrupted then. On December 3, at 21:00 Moscow time [18:00 GMT], Alexey Petrushko managed to send us a short message saying 'We are still held here for some reason'. Since then, we have not got in touch, they are not responding to calls and messages," NTV said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry and Russia's consulate general in Turkey are making effort to clear things up and find the Russian citizens, NTV added.