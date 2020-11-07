(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia's NTV Channel on Saturday told Sputnik that one of its anchors, Alexander Koltovoy, was killed in a single-engine airplane crash in the Moscow Region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Russia's NTV Channel on Saturday told Sputnik that one of its anchors, Alexander Koltovoy, was killed in a single-engine airplane crash in the Moscow Region.

Earlier in the day, the regional emergency services told Sputnik that two people died as a Cessna single-engine airplane made a hard landing near the Сhkalovsky settlement in the Moscow Region.

"We inform you, with deep regret, that our colleague, the host of the 'DNK' and 'Zvezdy soedinilis' shows, Alexander Koltovoy and his wife tragically died today as a result of a plane crash in the Moscow Region," the channel's press service said.

A law enforcement source told Sputnik that the 41-year-old host had a private pilot's license.