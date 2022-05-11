(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) Russia's nuclear capabilities pose significant challenges today and in the future, and the country remains an "acute threat," US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday.

"Russia also remains an acute threat, requiring close and sustained coordination across the NATO alliance to prevent further aggression in Europe," Austin said in a prepared testimony for the House Appropriations Committee. "Russia's nuclear capabilities also pose significant challenges now and in the future."