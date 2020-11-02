UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Nuclear Defense Capacity 'Guaranteed Excessive' - Creator Of Major Missiles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 12:39 PM

Russia's Nuclear Defense Capacity 'Guaranteed Excessive' - Creator of Major Missiles

The potential of Russia's strategic nuclear forces is currently guaranteed in excess, Yury Solomonov, the chief designer at Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The potential of Russia's strategic nuclear forces is currently guaranteed in excess, Yury Solomonov, the chief designer at Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology, said.

Solomonov is the creator of such major ballistic missile systems as Topol, Yars, and Bulava.

"The strategic nuclear forces must solve the problem of ensuring the national security of the state. This potential is guaranteed to be excessive at the moment," Solomonov told Russia's Natsionalnaya Oborona magazine.

According to the engineer, the development of military equipment should proceed under the principle of "minimum reasonable sufficiency," which, in turn, is defined by its cost-efficiency ratio.

Commenting on the possible extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) between Russia and the United States, Solomonov opined that the non-extension did not amount to greater chances for a new world war.

"The treaty per se does not defuse the situation in terms of potential conflicts. It brings about what is the most important thing in relations between states � the principle of trust," the engineer said.

According to Solomonov, it has repeatedly happened in the history of Russia-US relations that the sides observed the terms of treaties past their formal expiry. Moreover, there are nuclear states which are not bound by any treaties at all, including China, France and the United Kingdom.

New START has been in force since 2011 and is due to expire in February. It is the only remaining legally binding agreement on nuclear arms control between the two countries, which own the world's two largest nuclear stockpiles.

Related Topics

World Technology Moscow Russia China Nuclear France United Kingdom United States February World War All Agreement

Recent Stories

RS. 7500 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 84 L ..

11 minutes ago

Afghan Media Report Shooting Near Kabul University ..

1 minute ago

Maryam Nawaz embraces Hamza Shehbaz, hugs her uncl ..

32 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council Football Academies Championsh ..

43 minutes ago

OIC Expresses Solidarity with Turkey over Izmir's ..

46 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Nice

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.