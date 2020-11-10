(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Russia's nuclear icebreaker Arktika, which is the world's most powerful vessel of this kind, will start sailing through the Northern Sea Route in the end of this week, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said.

"The lead nuclear icebreaker Arktika has officially entered service. The state flag was hoisted on October 21. Already late this week, the icebreaker will start its first journey through the Northern Sea Route," Likhachev said in his address to Russians working in the nuclear sector.