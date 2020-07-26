(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) Russia's nuclear technology corporation Rosatom plans to start 3D-printing spinal cages, a type of prosthesis that helps restore the normal function of the spine.

Documents posted to Rosatom's procurement website show that its scientific division, Science & Innovations, has put out to tender a kit that would include the production of implants and instruments needed for the surgery.

The so-called interbody fusion cages are inserted in between vertebrae to restore the normal spacing. They are made of porous alloys to allow bone tissue to grow through them.

The 3D printing technology uses a laser to melt and fuse metallic powders together, producing lighter implants in shorter times. Russia's state scientific research program has designated this tech trend as a priority for the next five years.