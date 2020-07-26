UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Nuclear Tech Giant Rosatom To 3D-Print Spinal Cage Implants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 12:44 AM

Russia's Nuclear Tech Giant Rosatom to 3D-Print Spinal Cage Implants

Russia's nuclear technology corporation Rosatom plans to start 3D-printing spinal cages, a type of prosthesis that helps restore the normal function of the spine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) Russia's nuclear technology corporation Rosatom plans to start 3D-printing spinal cages, a type of prosthesis that helps restore the normal function of the spine.

Documents posted to Rosatom's procurement website show that its scientific division, Science & Innovations, has put out to tender a kit that would include the production of implants and instruments needed for the surgery.

The so-called interbody fusion cages are inserted in between vertebrae to restore the normal spacing. They are made of porous alloys to allow bone tissue to grow through them.

The 3D printing technology uses a laser to melt and fuse metallic powders together, producing lighter implants in shorter times. Russia's state scientific research program has designated this tech trend as a priority for the next five years.

Related Topics

Technology Russia Nuclear

Recent Stories

Dubai-China FinTech agreement brings new opportuni ..

2 hours ago

Young Economist Programme creates fresh pastures f ..

2 hours ago

IUCN unveils Global Standard

1 minute ago

Hot, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

1 minute ago

Murad asks opposition to learn about history of th ..

7 minutes ago

Man killed in clash at Alamdar Road area

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.