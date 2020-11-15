UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Nuclear Triad Defensive Priority Means Gov't Contract To Be Realized - Borisov

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 04:40 PM

Russia's Nuclear Triad Defensive Priority Means Gov't Contract to Be Realized - Borisov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) Disruption of Russian government defensive contracts in the nuclear sphere is out of the question since strengthening the nuclear triad is a top priority, Deputy Prime Minister for Defense and Space Industry Yury Borisov said Sunday.

"This [strengthening nuclear triad] is our top priority, there can be no prerequisites for a disruption [of government contracts].

We are very careful about this, this is our and, in general, world security," Borisov said in a television appearance on state broadcaster Rossiya 1.

The former deputy defense minister added that the entire operation must remain completely homegrown to ensure every part of the nuclear forces works flawlessly.

"There can be no import solutions here. There should be a 100 percent guarantee that the command and control signal will be delivered, so these are only domestic solutions," Borisov said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Import Russia Nuclear Sunday TV Government Industry Top

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,210 new COVID-19 cases, 691 recove ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Islamic Bank successfully closes lowest ever ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 22,572 new coronavirus cases in pas ..

2 hours ago

Companies that engage in ESR must submit annual no ..

2 hours ago

UAE is bridge for communication between different ..

3 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials as non-residen ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.