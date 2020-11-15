MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) Disruption of Russian government defensive contracts in the nuclear sphere is out of the question since strengthening the nuclear triad is a top priority, Deputy Prime Minister for Defense and Space Industry Yury Borisov said Sunday.

"This [strengthening nuclear triad] is our top priority, there can be no prerequisites for a disruption [of government contracts].

We are very careful about this, this is our and, in general, world security," Borisov said in a television appearance on state broadcaster Rossiya 1.

The former deputy defense minister added that the entire operation must remain completely homegrown to ensure every part of the nuclear forces works flawlessly.

"There can be no import solutions here. There should be a 100 percent guarantee that the command and control signal will be delivered, so these are only domestic solutions," Borisov said.