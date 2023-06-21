MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Russia's nuclear triad makes it possible to maintain a balance of power in the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Russia's nuclear triad makes it possible to effectively and reliably ensure strategic deterrence and maintain a global balance of power.

This is an expression of the results of the colossal long-term work of our enterprises, design bureaus, workers and engineers, military and civilian specialists," Putin said at a meeting with graduates of higher military educational institutions.

About half of the units of Russia's strategic missile forces are equipped with Yars intercontinental ballistic missile systems, the president said, adding that Russia will continue the development of the nuclear triad.