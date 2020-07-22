UrduPoint.com
Russia's Number Of Unemployed People Grows By 3.5 Times Since April 1 - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 12:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Russia's number of unemployed people officially registered with employment services has increased by 3.5 times since the beginning of April amid the coronavirus pandemic and now exceeds three million, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday.

"The coronavirus has triggered significant changes in the labor market. Since April 1, the number of unemployed people officially registered with employment offices has grown by 3.5 times. It currently amounts to around three million," Mishustin said in the annual governmental report presented to the lower house of the Russian parliament.

The Russian government has extended by three more months the payment of benefits to those who have lost their job before the coronavirus outbreak, the prime minister recalled.

"We have provided maximum of assistance to the people who have lost their job after March1, including through increasing the unemployment relief payment. Over one million people [have received this aid]," Mishustin said.

