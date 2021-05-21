UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Offer To Host Talks Of Israeli, Palestinian Leaders Remains In Force - Maria Zakharova

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 01:21 PM

Russia's Offer to Host Talks of Israeli, Palestinian Leaders Remains in Force - Maria Zakharova

Russia's offer to host negotiations between the leaders of Israel and Palestine remains in effect, but Israel is not yet ready for this, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Russia's offer to host negotiations between the leaders of Israel and Palestine remains in effect, but Israel is not yet ready for this, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

"I would like to reaffirm what the Russian leadership said: the Russian proposal to host direct negotiations between the leaders of Israel and Palestine on the territory of our country without any preconditions remains in force. The Palestinians have repeatedly declared their principled readiness for such a contact, but the Israelis have not yet made a decision. Apparently, West Jerusalem is not yet ready for direct dialogue with the Palestinian national administration," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Related Topics

Israel Palestine Russia Jerusalem

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 165.17 million

11 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $65.29 a barrel ..

11 minutes ago

Global Village announces 4.5 million visitors in S ..

11 minutes ago

India reports 259,551 new coronavirus infections

11 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 1,168 new COVID-19 cases

11 minutes ago

EU welcomes Gaza ceasefire, urges 'political solut ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.