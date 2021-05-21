Russia's offer to host negotiations between the leaders of Israel and Palestine remains in effect, but Israel is not yet ready for this, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Russia's offer to host negotiations between the leaders of Israel and Palestine remains in effect, but Israel is not yet ready for this, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

"I would like to reaffirm what the Russian leadership said: the Russian proposal to host direct negotiations between the leaders of Israel and Palestine on the territory of our country without any preconditions remains in force. The Palestinians have repeatedly declared their principled readiness for such a contact, but the Israelis have not yet made a decision. Apparently, West Jerusalem is not yet ready for direct dialogue with the Palestinian national administration," Zakharova said at a briefing.