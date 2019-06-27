(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Moscow took an unprecedented step by giving Ukraine a list of opportunities that were available under Russian law that it could use to free 24 of its sailors who were detained in November for illegally entering Russia , spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Russia sent diplomatic notes to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) and the Ukrainian Embassy in Moscow that outlined the various opportunities Kiev could take advantage of to ensure that the sailors' release was in compliance with Russian law. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry found these proposals unacceptable.

"Russia took an unprecedented step because, despite the level of aggression that we see from the Kiev administration, Russia once again extends a hand and suggests moving from endless aggressive rhetoric to a constructive dialogue," Zakharova said during her interview aired by Rossiya-1 broadcaster.

In November, Ukraine's Berdyansk and Nikopol gunboats, and the Yany Kapu tugboat illegally crossed the Russian maritime border as they sailed toward the Kerch Strait, the entrance to the Sea of Azov. Russia seized the vessels and detained the crew members after they failed to respond to a demand to stop. The incident led to Russia launching a criminal case into the illegal border crossing.

In late May, ITLOS demanded that Moscow free the Ukrainian sailors and warships but did not ask for the criminal procedures against 24 detained sailors to be canceled.

Meanwhile, Moscow has repeatedly told ITLOS that it would not take part in the hearings since the tribunal did not have jurisdiction to review Ukraine's claims.