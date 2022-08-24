(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Russia's oil production, including gas condensate, increased by 3.8% month-on-month to 45.5 million tonnes in July, and the average daily oil production in barrels grew by 0.5% to 10.759 million tonnes; and in January-July, oil production was up 3.3% year-on-year to 309 million tonnes, Rosstat said on Wednesday.

Gas production in Russia in January-July decreased by 8.

8% year-on-year to 351 billion cubic meters. In July, it was down 24.5% to 36.5 billion cubic meters.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Russia decreased by 7% month-on-month to 2.3 million tonnes in July, but since the beginning of the year it increased by 9.6% year-on-year to 19.1 million tonnes.

Industrial production in Russia in July slowed down the year-on-year decline to 0.5% from 2.4% in June, and month-on-month it increased by 1.8%.