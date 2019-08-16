- Home
- Russia's Okhotnik Combat Drone Performed First Joint Flight With Fighter -Defense Ministry
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 02:52 PM
Russia's advanced Okhotnik (Hunter) combat drone flew in tandem with a fighter jet for the first time
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Russia's advanced Okhotnik (Hunter) combat drone flew in tandem with a fighter jet for the first time.
A corresponding video appeared on the official YouTube channel of the Russian Defense Ministry.
The video shows the Okhotnik taking off from the airfield with the landing gear not raised. In flight, it is accompanied by a Su-30SM fighter jet.