Russia's advanced Okhotnik (Hunter) combat drone flew in tandem with a fighter jet for the first time

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Russia's advanced Okhotnik (Hunter) combat drone flew in tandem with a fighter jet for the first time.

A corresponding video appeared on the official YouTube channel of the Russian Defense Ministry.

The video shows the Okhotnik taking off from the airfield with the landing gear not raised. In flight, it is accompanied by a Su-30SM fighter jet.