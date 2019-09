(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Russia's advanced Okhotnik (Hunter) combat drone flew in tandem with a fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet for the first time, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

"The advanced military unmanned aerial vehicle Okhotnik performed its first joint flight with the Su-57 leader aircraft," the ministry said.