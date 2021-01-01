MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) The Omsk region of Russia plans to further boost trade cooperation with China and open trading houses in eight Chinese cities in the long term, Governor Alexander Burkov told Sputnik.

"The first trade and exhibition site of this type was opened in 2017 in Manchuria and has already demonstrated its effectiveness. In the long term, we are considering the possibility of opening trading houses in the eight largest cities of China (Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Qingdao, Datong, Urumqi). In 2021, we plan to continue working on the implementation of this goal," Burkov said.

According to Burkov, the trade turnover between the Omsk region and China increased by 30 percent to $103 million over the nine months of the past year.

He mentioned that the rise in trade was mainly due to shipments of agricultural products to China which became easier after a new logistics route was developed.

The governor also pointed out that the Omsk region is actively developing investment cooperation with China despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Burkov mentioned that a joint venture to process sunflower, rapeseed and soybeans for the production of vegetable oils with a capacity of 36,000 tons per year is being built.