Russia's Oniks Anti-Ship Cruise Missile Can Now Destroy Ground Targets - Developer

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 12:16 PM

Russia's Oniks anti-ship cruise missile was upgraded to destroy ground targets, NPO Mashinostroyeniya design bureau Director General and Designer General Alexander Leonov said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) Russia's Oniks anti-ship cruise missile was upgraded to destroy ground targets, NPO Mashinostroyeniya design bureau Director General and Designer General Alexander Leonov said in an interview with Sputnik.

The missile was originally designed to destroy naval targets. Coastal complexes Bastion are equipped with it, in particular.

"It can be used by submarines, surface ships, aircraft and land-based coastal missile systems. So, we can say that the missile is unified in terms of carriers and universal in terms of targets," Leonov said.

