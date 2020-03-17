As the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases climbs in Russia, the country's online retailers and streaming services are scrambling to meet their client's needs for the two things people desire most even in times of a global pandemic and social distancing food and entertainment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) As the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases climbs in Russia, the country's online retailers and streaming services are scrambling to meet their client's needs for the two things people desire most even in times of a global pandemic and social distancing food and entertainment.

Even though the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is still comparatively low in Russia 93 cases, including 53 in Moscow, as of March 16 the country's authorities have already introduced strict measures to curb the spread of the deadly virus. They include the closure of schools in several regions, including Moscow, social gathering restrictions and bans, suspension of international flights and closure of borders.

On March 11, the World Health Organization classified the outbreak of the new coronavirus as a pandemic. Over 185,000 people in 155 countries and territories have been confirmed to be infected, the majority of them have recovered, but more than 7,300 people have died, according to John Hopkins University's data.

COPING WITH HOARDING AND PANICKING SHOPPING

After Russian regional authorities announced stricter containment measures, panic shoppers cleared shelves in grocery stores hoarding pasta, buckwheat, rice and toilet papers following suit of other affected nations, despite the government's repeated calls to stop hoarding and promises that shops will not close under any circumstances.

Online retailers and grocery delivery services in Moscow, which used to offer deliveries on the same or next day before the pandemic, have now faced increased demand and offer deliveries in four-five days at the earliest. The increased demand is putting a strain not only on delivery services themselves but their websites as well, with users complaining of slow loading or failed connection.

Perekrestok, a grocery store chain owned by X5 Retail Group, and Utkonos grocery delivery service have increased their minimum order value, as both companies struggle to tackle the increased demand and deliver orders on time.

Yandex.Lavka, a grocery delivery service of Russia's technology giant Yandex, has reported growing demand for recipe boxes and ready meals.

The company's both grocery and restaurant delivery services have also started offering the "zero-contact" option with food just left next to the door.

Healthy products chain Vkusvill has reported has warned its online customers about possible glitches in its app and longer delivery time, while iGoods grocery delivery service has said it was hiring more staff to handle a spike in orders.

ENTERTAINMENT IN TIMES OF SOCIAL DISTANCING

After cinemas in Moscow limited sales of tickets to 50 per show and theaters closed for a month in line with the city's authorities social gathering restrictions, Russian streaming services rushed to help those who stay at homes over COVID-19 concerns, offering their clients substantial discounts and even free access to movies and tv shows.

TNT TV channel's streaming platform Premier canceled the subscription, while the KinoPoisk HD streaming platform, owned by Yandex, now offers a free subscription to new clients until late April.

Okko online cinema now offers a free subscription to those who have to self-isolate and stay homes because of the pandemic, while its rival, Ivi online cinema has lowered the price of the trial one-month subscription to nominal 1 ruble (around $0.014). Besides, the service offers daily recommendations on movies and TV shows to make its clients' stay at home more pleasant.

Arzamas radio, self-education project, offers a free subscription for its podcasts and lectures until mid-April. Moscow's popular pub quiz organizer, Mozgva, had to cancel all upcoming events due to the mass gathering ban until April 10 but promised to publish games on its website to help its devoted fans keep their brains sharp during this forced hiatus.

The COVID-19 was first detected in Wuhan, China's Hubei province, in late December, and has since spread worldwide. The WHO declared a global health emergency over the outbreak in late January. The number of cases is growing rapidly in Italy, Iran and South Korea, whereas in China they started to decline in the past weeks.