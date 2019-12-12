UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Only Aircraft Carrier On Fire In Port: News Agencies

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 04:35 PM

Russia's only aircraft carrier on fire in port: news agencies

A fire broke out Thursday on Russia's only aircraft carrier as it underwent repairs in an Artic shipyard, Russian news agencies reported, with at least one worker reported missing

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :A fire broke out Thursday on Russia's only aircraft carrier as it underwent repairs in an Artic shipyard, Russian news agencies reported, with at least one worker reported missing.

The Admiral Kuznetsov has been undergoing repairs for more than two years in Murmansk and suffered previous damage in October 2018 when a crane crashed onto its deck.

State news agency RIA Novosti quoted a source in the Zvezdochka shipyard as saying the fire broke out during welding operations. Initial reports said three workers were missing.

More than 400 people were on board when the fire erupted, state news agency TASS quoted a Zvezdochka spokesman as saying.

News agency Interfax reported that the fire had spread over an area of about 600 square metres (6,500 square feet).

The Admiral Kuznetsov -- launched in 1985 and the flagship of the Russian navy -- has been undergoing its first major repairs since 1997.

The repairs were expected to be completed by the end of 2020, with the warship rejoining the navy in 2021.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Murmansk October 2018 2020

Recent Stories

England Women beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs

4 minutes ago

President AJK lauds Malaysia’s principled stance ..

8 minutes ago

PTCL goes solar to conserve energy for a green Pak ..

15 minutes ago

FANR highlights key milestones on 10th anniversary

40 minutes ago

UAE, Mali review cooperation in defence field

40 minutes ago

Nicaraguan Foreign Minister to Visit Moscow Dec 12 ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.