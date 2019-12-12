UrduPoint.com
Russia's Only Aircraft Carrier On Fire In Port

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 07:10 PM

Russia's only aircraft carrier on fire in port

Russia's only aircraft carrier caught fire Thursday while undergoing maintenance in an Arctic shipyard, news agencies reported, raising concerns for the future of the navy flagship

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Russia's only aircraft carrier caught fire Thursday while undergoing maintenance in an Arctic shipyard, news agencies reported, raising concerns for the future of the navy flagship.

Russia's Interfax, RIA Novosti and TASS news agencies quoted local emergency services as saying at least 10 people had been injured in the blaze, with six reported to be in intensive care.

RIA Novosti quoted a source in the Zvezdochka shipyard as saying the fire broke out during welding operations. More than 400 people were on board when it erupted, TASS quoted a Zvezdochka spokesman as saying.

Interfax reported that the fire had spread over an area of about 600 square metres (6,500 square feet) and quoted a source describing the blaze as "very serious".

Russia's industry ministry told AFP that once the fire is put out, officials will participate in a probe and damage estimates.

