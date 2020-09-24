(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Russia's Permanent Representation to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) urges their German colleagues to share the entirety of information on the case of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the mission said Thursday.

On Wednesday, Russian diplomats sent a note to the German representation to the OPCW asking them to share with Russia result's of Navalny's tests, samples and any other relevant information.

"According to the convention, Germany is to respond to our request within 10 days. Depending on the response, we will decide what to do next, taking into account the possibilities set out in the convention," the mission said in a press release.