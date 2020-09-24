UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's OPCW Mission Urges Germany To Provide Full Information On Navalny Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 05:04 PM

Russia's OPCW Mission Urges Germany to Provide Full Information on Navalny Case

Russia's Permanent Representation to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) urges their German colleagues to share the entirety of information on the case of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the mission said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Russia's Permanent Representation to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) urges their German colleagues to share the entirety of information on the case of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the mission said Thursday.

On Wednesday, Russian diplomats sent a note to the German representation to the OPCW asking them to share with Russia result's of Navalny's tests, samples and any other relevant information.

"According to the convention, Germany is to respond to our request within 10 days. Depending on the response, we will decide what to do next, taking into account the possibilities set out in the convention," the mission said in a press release.

Related Topics

Russia German Germany Share Opposition

Recent Stories

ERC distributes over 21 tonnes of food aid in Hadr ..

6 minutes ago

Junior hockey players' physical fitness training c ..

2 minutes ago

SC seeks report from CDA, MCI in Bani Gala environ ..

2 minutes ago

Cabinet body meets to discuss IPPs' issues

2 minutes ago

Putin Calls on Russians to Stay on Guard to Avoid ..

13 minutes ago

Public hearing of Chashma-5 held

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.