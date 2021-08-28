UrduPoint.com

Russia's Open Skies Treaty Surveilance Plane To Be Modified In Kazan - Defense Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Russia's Open Skies Treaty Surveilance Plane to Be Modified in Kazan - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) Russia's Tu-214ON reconnaissance aircraft designed to conduct inspection flights under the Open Skies Treaty will be modified at a factory in Kazan so that it could be used for other purposes, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has said.

Speaking at a meeting with reporters in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, Shoigu noted that Tu-214ON planes were manufactured in the regional capital of Kazan, specifically at the Kazan Aviation Factory named after S.P. Gorbunov.

"In light of the end of the Open Skies Treaty... we need to repurpose these planes and who will repurpose them? Kazan, of course," Shoigu said, as quoted by the Russian Defense Ministry in a statement issued on Saturday.

The ministry reminded that Russia had done everything to preserve the deal and that sole responsibility for its collapse lies with the United States.

The Open Skies Treaty was signed in 1992 and became effective 10 years later. It allows 34 participating countries to conduct unarmed observation flights over each other's territories.

In May 2020, then-US President Donald Trump initiated the six-month withdrawal procedure of his country from the Open Skies Treaty, citing violations by Russia ” an allegation denied by Moscow. The US officially terminated its membership last November, while Russia left it this June.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Trump Kazan United States May June November 2020 From

Recent Stories

SEHA inaugurates new COVID-19 drive-through servic ..

SEHA inaugurates new COVID-19 drive-through services centre in Al Aamerah

7 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Kuwait&#039;s PM on ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Kuwait&#039;s PM on sidelines of Baghdad Conferen ..

22 minutes ago
 Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikran to get married n ..

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikran to get married next month

27 minutes ago
 Increased textile exports encouraging sign: Mian Z ..

Increased textile exports encouraging sign: Mian Zahid Hussain

46 minutes ago
 PM approves framework for promotion of school, dom ..

PM approves framework for promotion of school, domestic cricket

1 hour ago
 Kohli falls as India collapse in third England Tes ..

Kohli falls as India collapse in third England Test

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.