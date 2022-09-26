UrduPoint.com

Russia's Operation In Ukraine Has No Impact On Ties With Venezuela - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2022 | 10:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Russia and Venezuela are strategic partners linked by friendly relations and this remains unchanged after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faria told Sputnik.

"The relations between Venezuela and Russia are strategic. We are brotherly countries.

President (Nicolas) Maduro and President Putin have a very friendly relationship and a level of rapprochement to carry out all the projects they have decided to develop," Faria said, adding that "there is no reason why this should change after the beginning of the special military operation."

Russia and Venezuela have maintained good relations for decades, with Russian President Vladimir Putin praising the Latin American nation as a "reliable partner" while receiving credentials from Venezuelan Ambassador Jesus Salazar and 23 other foreign diplomats in Moscow last Tuesday.

