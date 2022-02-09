UrduPoint.com

Russia's Opponents Greatly Puzzled By Putin-Xi Talks In Beijing - Russian Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Russia's Opponents Greatly Puzzled by Putin-Xi Talks in Beijing - Russian Diplomat

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The recent negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping greatly puzzled Russia's opponents, as they did not expect that the unity of positions between Moscow and Beijing would go so far, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said in an interview with Sputnik.

The three-hour talks between the leaders were held in person as part of Putin's visit to Beijing for the opening ceremony for the Winter Olympics. Following the meeting, the leaders signed a package of documents alongside a joint Russia-China statement on the international relations entering a new era, where they expressed a shared vision of the world's most pressing issues, including nuclear non-proliferation, arms control and further NATO enlargement.

"The talks of the Russian president in Beijing also took place the other day, which seems to greatly puzzle our opponents. Judging by the comments that reached me, they did not expect that the unity of the positions of Russia and China would go so far. But, as they say, they are to blame," Chizhov said.

