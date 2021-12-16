UrduPoint.com

Russia's Opposition Figure Navalny Awarded Sakharov Prize For Freedom

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The European Parliament has awarded Russian jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny with the Sakharov Prize for Freedom, which was received by Navalny's daughter Daria in Strasbourg, but made two typos in the official certificate.

Navalny's daughter was present at the ceremony in Strasbourg instead of her father, who is currently serving a two and a half year term for financial fraud in the 2014 Yves Rocher case. She received the framed official blue-and-white certificate of the prize in person.

However, it turned out that the certificate, written in Russian, had two spelling mistakes in it: Navalny's name was written as "Aleskey" and the word corruption lost one "r.

" The certificate was signed by the European Parliament's president, David Sassoli.

The European Parliament awarded Navalny the Sakharov Prize for 2021 at the end of October. Apart from the Russian opposition figure, the shortlist for the award included Afghan women and a Bolivian human rights activist. Commenting on the decision to pick Navalny, Moscow said it "robbed the prize of its meaning."

