UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Oreshkin Plans To Meet French, Turkish, Swiss Colleagues In Davos Next Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 09:39 PM

Russia's Oreshkin Plans to Meet French, Turkish, Swiss Colleagues in Davos Next Week

Acting Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Wednesday that meetings with colleagues from France, Turkey, Switzerland and the EU trade commissioner are on his agenda next week as he is set to represent Russia at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Switzerland's Davos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Acting Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Wednesday that meetings with colleagues from France, Turkey, Switzerland and the EU trade commissioner are on his agenda next week as he is set to represent Russia at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Switzerland's Davos.

The WEF meeting will run from January 21-24. It is expected to bring together around 3,000 participants from all over the world.

"In general, we have a big agenda, we will have a WTO [World Trade Organization] ministerial meeting there, a meeting with a large number of foreign business representatives, moreover, an advisory council on foreign investment will take place there.

Meetings are planned with the French Finance and Economy Minister, Swiss, Turkish and a number of other countries [ministers from other countries], [a meeting] with the European Commissioner [is planned]," Oreshkin told reporters.

Oreshkin said in November 2019 that Russia and the European Union were discussing an agreement on settling their trade disputes.

Related Topics

World Business Russia Turkey France European Union Switzerland January November 2019 All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Masdar City to inaugurate new Central Park communi ..

25 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy paves way for expan ..

26 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises Dubai Press Club’s c ..

26 minutes ago

Each Family of Ukrainian Plane Crash Victims to Ge ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Oil Supply to Poland Unaffected by Pipelin ..

2 minutes ago

Karachi University cancels three admissions

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.