MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Acting Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Wednesday that meetings with colleagues from France, Turkey, Switzerland and the EU trade commissioner are on his agenda next week as he is set to represent Russia at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Switzerland's Davos.

The WEF meeting will run from January 21-24. It is expected to bring together around 3,000 participants from all over the world.

"In general, we have a big agenda, we will have a WTO [World Trade Organization] ministerial meeting there, a meeting with a large number of foreign business representatives, moreover, an advisory council on foreign investment will take place there.

Meetings are planned with the French Finance and Economy Minister, Swiss, Turkish and a number of other countries [ministers from other countries], [a meeting] with the European Commissioner [is planned]," Oreshkin told reporters.

Oreshkin said in November 2019 that Russia and the European Union were discussing an agreement on settling their trade disputes.