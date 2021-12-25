(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2021) Russia's Orion drones have conducted more than 40 combat flights in Syria to carry out strikes on terrorists' positions, a source told Sputnik.

Since 2019, Russia has been using two Orion combat drones in Syria.

"Two aircraft have carried out more than 80 flights, out of them over 40 ones to use weapons against the terrorist facilities," the source said.

The Orion combat drone, which is capable of carrying up to 200 kilograms (441 Pounds) of combat load, is developed and manufactured by Russia's Kronshtadt Group company.