Russia's Oryol Governor Denies Reports About Penetration Of Armed Persons Into Region

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2023

BRYANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The Governor of Russia's Oryol Region, Andrey Klychkov, said on Thursday that all reports about an alleged group of armed persons that had entered the territory of the region are not true.

"Dear residents of the Oryol Region, I see that there have been some reports about the appearance of a group of armed persons on the territory of one of the regional districts.

So far, the information has not been confirmed," Klychkov said on Telegram.

The governor added that at present this information is carefully being verified by law enforcement agencies in cooperation with the regional authorities. The results will be reported on additionally.

