MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) Russia's Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Alexander Lukashevich refuted claims about Russian servicemen participating in the Donbas conflict, since this cannot be confirmed by anyone, including the OSCE's Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine.

"This is a popular thesis here in the OSCE that Russian soldiers, Russian military men are fighting together with Donbas people against the Ukrainian armed forces. Nonsense! Even the OSCE, even the SMM, no one actually confirms this. There are no Russian troops [in Donbas]," Lukashevich told Sputnik.