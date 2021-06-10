UrduPoint.com
Russia's OSCE Envoy Slams NATO For Delivering Weapons To Ukraine Under Pretext Of Drills

Thu 10th June 2021 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) Under the guise of military exercises, NATO keeps excessively delivering weapons to Ukraine, which include many other items apart from Javelin surface-to-air missiles, which will later be transferred to the Ukrainian armed forces, Russia's Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Alexander Lukashevich said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Ukraine's militarization and 'stuffing' with weapons certainly will not contribute to establishing peace in Donbas, on the contrary, it will incite the 'hot heads' in Kiev to launch new rounds of military escalation in the country's east," Lukashevich said.

Russia keeps calling on the OSCE's Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine to negotiate with Ukrainian leadership in a bid to secure peace, the diplomat stressed.

"As it happened in the previous years, the weapons will be then delivered to the armed forces of Ukraine and the paramilitary units of Ukrainian nationalists deployed close to the contact line in Donbas. And these are not only Javelins," Lukashevich warned.

