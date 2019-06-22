UrduPoint.com
Russia's Osipova Appeals 7-Year Prison Sentence In US For Parental Kidnapping - Filing

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 01:40 AM

Russia's Osipova Appeals 7-Year Prison Sentence in US for Parental Kidnapping - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Russian citizen Bogdana Osipova - referred to in US documents by her married name Mobley - has appealed her seven-year sentence in the United States for parental kidnapping, a court document revealed on Friday.

"At the request of the above-named defendant, and at the direction of the court, the Clerk has prepared and files the following notice of appeal pursuant to Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure," the document said. "Notice is hereby given to the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit that Defendant, Bogdana Alexandrovna Mobley, appeals from the following: Conviction and sentence."

