Russia's Osipova Appeals US Court Re-Sentencing - Lawyers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Russian national Bogdana Osipova appealed a US court decision to re-sentence her to a prison term she has already served, her lawyers said in a notice,

"Ms. Bogdana Mobley... hereby respectfully notifies this Court of her appeal from its Amended Judgment in a Criminal Case to the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit," her lawyers said on Tuesday, referring Osipova's ex-husband's last name.

On January 8, US District Judge Eric Melgren sentenced Osipova to the term she already served.

Melgren also ordered Osipova to urge Russian authorities to allow her children to leave the country. He granted attorneys petition to claim annulling her guardianship over children in Russia.

He also called on the Russian government to allow them to enter the US.

Osipova repeatedly said that she can not force Russian government decisions, but the US court found these statements insincere.

In 2014, Osipova left the United States with her child without former husband Mobley's consent while she was pregnant with another child. Osipova was arrested upon returning to the United States in 2017 and sentenced to seven years in prison for child abduction and extortion.

In August, the Kansas Court of Appeals cleared Osipova of the extortion charges and ordered a revision of the verdict. Abduction of a child by one of the parents is punishable by a sentence of three years in prison - the amount of time Osipova already served.

