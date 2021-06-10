UrduPoint.com
Russia's Output Capacity Insufficient To Export EpiVacCorona, CoviVac Vaccines - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 09:21 PM

Export of Russian coronavirus vaccines EpiVacCorona and CoviVac is not in the immediate plans as demand in foreign markets exceeds the current production capacity, Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Thursday

"Indeed, foreign countries begin to display great interest in Russian vaccines, particularly EpiVacCorona and CoviVac. But our main task today is to meet the demand in our country. The production volume of both, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac, does not fully meet the demand to supply foreign markets today," Manturov told reporters.

The minister said it might be possible to boost the production capacity by the end of the year when manufacturers, namely the Nanolek pharmaceutical company, scale up the manufacturing of CoviVac.

In addition to EpiVacCorona and CoviVac, Russia has authorized two more homegrown vaccines Sputnik V and its single-dose version, Sputnik Light. Only Sputnik V is now manufactured in volumes enough to be supplied abroad.

