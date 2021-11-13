UrduPoint.com

Russia's Ovechkin Passes Brett Hull For 4th On NHL Goal List

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 12:46 PM

Russia's Ovechkin passes Brett Hull for 4th on NHL goal list

Alex Ovechkin moved into sole possession of fourth place on the National Hockey League's all-time goal list on Friday as the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Alex Ovechkin moved into sole possession of fourth place on the National Hockey League's all-time goal list on Friday as the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3.

Russia's Ovechkin passed former St. Louis Blues sniper Brett Hull on the list with a wrist shot from the top of the left face-off circle in the first period for his 742nd career goal.

"Means a lot," Ovechkin said of the milestone, achieved in front of a crowd of 18,100 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

"When you start playing and you came to the NHL, you never feel like you were going to be in that position and with those Names, but it is a special moment for me, for my parents, my brother, my wife, kids obviously. It is pretty huge.

" His 12th goal of the season came off a pass from teammate Evgeny Kuznetsov.

Ovechkin's next target on the list is Czech Jaromir Jagr, who is third with 766 goals.

The 36-year-old Ovechkin has a ways to go to catch Wayne Gretzky who leads with 894 goals.

Ovechkin would have to stay healthy into his 40s and average just over 30 goals over the next five years to catch the Canadian.

Hull congratulated Ovechkin in a video message on Friday.

"Congratulations again. Keep climbing that ladder, and I wish you nothing but success. Way to go," Hull said.

Garnet Hathaway scored his first two goals of the season for the Capitals, who have won three in a row after losing three straight.

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov made 26 saves.

Related Topics

Hockey Washington Wife Columbus Circle St. Louis From Top

Recent Stories

Hasan Ali’s wife rejects tweets of threats to he ..

Hasan Ali’s wife rejects tweets of threats to her family

5 minutes ago
 Price of sugar reduces 1500 rupees per bag in open ..

Price of sugar reduces 1500 rupees per bag in open market of Hazara after provis ..

4 minutes ago
 42, 176 candidates file nomination papers in KP

42, 176 candidates file nomination papers in KP

4 minutes ago
 Biden, Xi to hold virtual summit on Monday

Biden, Xi to hold virtual summit on Monday

5 minutes ago
 US raps Eritrea with sanctions in push to end Ethi ..

US raps Eritrea with sanctions in push to end Ethiopia conflict

5 minutes ago
 Warriors roll over Bulls, Schroder shines as Celti ..

Warriors roll over Bulls, Schroder shines as Celtics outlast Bucks

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.