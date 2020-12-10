UrduPoint.com
Russia's Overall Mortality Up 9.7% Year-on-Year In 10M 2020 - Deputy Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 09:37 PM

Russia's Overall Mortality Up 9.7% Year-on-Year in 10M 2020 - Deputy Prime Minister

Russia's overall mortality increased by 9.7 percent year-on-year from January-October 2020, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Russia's overall mortality increased by 9.7 percent year-on-year from January-October 2020, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said.

"As for the growth in overall mortality, for ten months of 2020 in Russia as a whole it amounted to 9.7 percent compared to the same period last year.

At the same time, we very clearly see that in the absence of COVID-19, at least 19 regions of the country would not have registered an increase in mortality for 10 months, but, on the contrary, would register a significant decrease in mortality," she said during a briefing.

Russia does not conceal the mortality statistics for patients with coronavirus and publishes it regularly, Golikova added.

