WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksey Overchuk said he met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and they agreed to maintain direct contacts without additional mediators.

"Today, we also had a meeting at the (US) Security Council. Assistant to the President for National Security Jake Sullivan dropped in for the meeting.

We also talked with him. What is important is that we need to have direct contacts, maintain these direct contacts, avoid intermediaries, be able to talk directly, explain our positions to each other," Overchuk said during a press briefing on Friday.

Overshuk said the United States is very interested that precisely such relations and contacts between the two countries are being developed.