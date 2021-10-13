(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk will visit Washington in coming days to meet with US administration officials, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Tuesday.

"These days Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk will be on a visit to the US capital. He is going to meet with representatives of the US administration and businesspeople specifically to discuss the issues of bilateral trade and investments," Antonov said via videoconference at the opening of the Annual Meeting of the US Russia business Council.