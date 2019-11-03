VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) Russia's Pacific Fleet warships arrived in Brunei for a visit, the fleet's press service said on Saturday.

"A detachment of ships of the Pacific Fleet made up of the PF flagship Guards Order of Nakhimov missile cruiser Varyag, the Admiral Panteleev big antisubmarine ship and the Pecheneg tanker, in accordance with the plan for a long trip to the Asia-Pacific region, made a stop at the port of Muara [Brunei]," the statement read.

Captain 1st Rank Alexander Schwarz and commanders will visit the city port administration. A workshop on the logistics of the detachment for the duration of the stay is planned on board the cruiser Varyag.

There will also be friendly sporting meetings between the sailors of the two countries.

The statement noted that the visit to Brunei would last through November 7.