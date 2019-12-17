(@imziishan)

Russia's Pacific Fleet warships have arrived in South Korea's Busan Port for a visit, the fleet's spokesperson said on Tuesday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Russia's Pacific Fleet warships have arrived in South Korea's Busan Port for a visit, the fleet's spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"Today, a detachment of [Pacific Fleet] ships made up of [flagship] Guards Order of Nakhimov missile cruiser Varyag, the Admiral Panteleyev large antisubmarine ship and the Pecheneg tanker, in accordance with the plan for a long trip to the Asia-Pacific region, made a stop at the port of Busan," Nikolai Voskresensky told reporters.

A working meeting on the logistics of the Russian detachment will be held at the port during the docking period. Russian sailors are expected to pay a visit to the South Korean navy command and the city's civil authorities. There will also be friendly sporting meetings between the sailors of the two countries.

The spokesman added that the visit to Busan would last through December 21.